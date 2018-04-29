Sunday, April 29, 2018

America’s antitrust apparatus prepares to act against big tech - Schumpeter (The Economist)

Also see DeFANGed? Big tech is growing, but so is investors’ caution (The Economist)

"The view in Chicago was that Facebook and Alphabet (which owns Google) are the most vulnerable to regulation given their surveillance-based models and high market shares. Apple was viewed as less problematic given that it does not sell ads and has big competitors such as Samsung. Amazon divides opinion: its stratospheric valuation suggests it will evolve into a price-gouging monopoly but at the moment it is lowering consumer prices. Microsoft, which faced an antitrust case in 1998-2001, is now seen as big tech’s harmless uncle, a label which should delight it."
