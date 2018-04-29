"The view in Chicago was that Facebook and Alphabet (which owns Google) are the most vulnerable to regulation given their surveillance-based models and high market shares. Apple was viewed as less problematic given that it does not sell ads and has big competitors such as Samsung. Amazon divides opinion: its stratospheric valuation suggests it will evolve into a price-gouging monopoly but at the moment it is lowering consumer prices. Microsoft, which faced an antitrust case in 1998-2001, is now seen as big tech’s harmless uncle, a label which should delight it."America’s antitrust apparatus prepares to act against big tech - Schumpeter
Sunday, April 29, 2018
America’s antitrust apparatus prepares to act against big tech - Schumpeter (The Economist)
Also see DeFANGed? Big tech is growing, but so is investors’ caution (The Economist)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 2:08 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)