"Apple has hired Google’s chief of search and artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea, a major coup in its bid to catch up to the artificial intelligence technology of its rivals.Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief - The New York Times
Apple said on Tuesday that Mr. Giannandrea will run Apple’s “machine learning and A.I. strategy,” and become one of 16 executives who report directly to Apple’s chief executive, Timothy D. Cook."
Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Also see Apple hires Google’s former AI boss to help improve Siri (The Verge)
