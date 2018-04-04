Wednesday, April 04, 2018

Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief - The New York Times

Also see Apple hires Google’s former AI boss to help improve Siri (The Verge)

"Apple has hired Google’s chief of search and artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea, a major coup in its bid to catch up to the artificial intelligence technology of its rivals.

Apple said on Tuesday that Mr. Giannandrea will run Apple’s “machine learning and A.I. strategy,” and become one of 16 executives who report directly to Apple’s chief executive, Timothy D. Cook."
Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief - The New York Times
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 