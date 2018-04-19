"The Grasshopper app itself looks simple and self-explanatory. When setting up the app, users will be able to choose how often they want to practice coding; Grasshopper suggests playing daily, but offers other options like every other day, twice per week, or no reminders at all. Like many games designed to teach coding, the puzzles themselves involve inputting lines of code to reach a goal. In the demonstration I saw, the player was asked to enter the correct code in order to complete an image of the French flag, with each string of code contributing more color to the picture. Grasshopper also quizzes students occasionally to make sure they’re comprehending the principles being taught in lessons. A friendly grasshopper named Grace — named after computer industry pioneer Grace Hopper — encourages players along the way."Google Launches Grasshopper Smartphone Game to Teach Coding | Time
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Google Launches Grasshopper Smartphone Game to Teach Coding | Time
See the Grasshopper site for more details (and search "Grasshopper by Area 120" to download; Area 120 is described as "a workshop for Google's experimental products")
