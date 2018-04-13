"Even as the members of the Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees were questioning Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, during a nearly five-hour hearing on Tuesday, many of them were feeding content back into the site.Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It. - The New York Times
The most active, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, posted more than 20 times during Mr. Zuckerberg’s two days on Capitol Hill.
All 44 of the senators who questioned Mr. Zuckerberg on Tuesday have pages on the platform he built. At least 35 of them have two Facebook pages, with many using one page for official Senate communications and a second page for their campaign-related material to avoid violating ethics laws."
Friday, April 13, 2018
In the bigger picture, later in the article: "About two-thirds of adults in the United States use Facebook, according to a Pew survey conducted in January 2018, and 74 percent of those users said they visit the site daily."
