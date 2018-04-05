"Update: 3pm Pacific: A Facebook spokesperson tells TechCrunch that Facebook does have plans to comply with GDPR’s data privacy rules around the world, not just provide GDPR “controls and settings” as Zuckerberg mentioned. For example, Facebook offers the Download Your Information option globally to comply with data portability rules, updated its Data Use Policy today with details on collection practices to comply with the right to know how your data is being processed, and provides opt-outs to comply with consent rules.Zuckerberg says Facebook will offer GDPR privacy controls everywhere | TechCrunch
Facebook says that some laws elsewhere in the world conflict with GDPR’s new laws for Europe so they can’t be extended everywhere, and that the interface for some of these tools may vary. But overall it seems that Facebook is intent on bringing the same privacy and control afforded by GDPR to everyone."
Thursday, April 05, 2018
Zuckerberg says Facebook will offer GDPR privacy controls everywhere | TechCrunch
A clarification on Facebook + GDPR
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:13 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)