How Looming Privacy Regulations May Strengthen Facebook and Google - The New York Times

That could begin playing out next month, when Europe enacts sweeping new regulations that prioritize people's data privacy. The new laws, which require tech companies to ask for users' consent for their data, are likely to hand Google and Facebook an advantage. That's because wary consumers are more prone to trust recognized names with their information than unfamiliar newcomers. And the laws may deter start-ups that do not have the resources to comply with the rules from competing with the big companies.

In recent years, other regulatory attempts at strengthening online privacy rules have also had little effect at chipping away at the power of the largest tech companies, ultimately aiding internet giants rather than hurting them.
In recent years, other regulatory attempts at strengthening online privacy rules have also had little effect at chipping away at the power of the largest tech companies, ultimately aiding internet giants rather than hurting them."
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Also see How Europe’s New Privacy Rules Favor Google and Facebook (WSJ), which concludes "“It is paradoxical,” said Bill Simmons, co-founder and chief technology officer of Dataxu , Boston-based company that helps buy targeted ads. “The GDPR is actually consolidating the control of consumer data onto these tech giants.”"
