"The shares rallied anyway after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg stoked optimism that the drumbeat of bad news may be coming to an end.Facebook Rallies After Zuckerberg Signals Muted Impact From Data Crisis - Bloomberg
Most reassuringly for investors, he said he hadn’t observed “any meaningful impact” on the business, despite weeks of revelations, complaints from advertisers and users of the social network, and a #DeleteFacebook campaign to shut Facebook accounts.
Facebook shares rose 3 percent in extended trading following those comments. The stock closed down less than 1 percent at $155.10 in New York."
Thursday, April 05, 2018
For full details, see Hard Questions: Q&A with Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting People’s Information and An Update on Our Plans to Restrict Data Access on Facebook (both Facebook Newsroom)
