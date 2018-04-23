"Silicon Valley is stereotypically full of arrogant geniuses single-handedly forging the future, including Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and many more. But the ‘90s startup General Magic, as portrayed in a new eponymous documentary, was a team of gentle visionaries in the right place at the wrong time.General Magic is a film about the ‘90s startup that imagined the smartphone - The Verge
General Magic is sometimes credited with trying to invent the iPhone in the 1990s. The startup spun off from Apple with the intent of designing a smartphone-like device known as the Pocket Crystal, but it collapsed as its incredibly ambitious project ran up against technical limitations and poor planning. General Magic, directed by Sarah Kerruish and Matt Maude, offers a detailed, affectionate look at the company’s brief rise and sudden fall."
Monday, April 23, 2018
General Magic is a film about the ‘90s startup that imagined the smartphone - The Verge
Hopefully available for streaming soon. In other 1990s tech history, April 22, 1993: Mosaic Browser Lights Up Web With Color, Creativity (Wired)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 9:37 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)