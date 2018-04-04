Exclusive: Facebook CEO stops short of extending European privacy globally (Reuters)

"Zuckerberg told Reuters in a phone interview that Facebook was working on a version of the law that would work globally, bringing some European privacy guarantees worldwide, but the 33-year-old billionaire demurred when asked what parts of the law he would not extend worldwide.Exclusive: Facebook CEO stops short of extending European privacy globally
“We’re still nailing down details on this, but it should directionally be, in spirit, the whole thing,” Zuckerberg said. He did not elaborate."
Wednesday, April 04, 2018
GDPR => Global Data Protection Regulation?...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:53 AM
