"Robots have taken our jobs, learned our chores and beaten us at our own games.Robot Conquers One of the Hardest Human Tasks: Assembling Ikea Furniture - The New York Times
Now researchers in Singapore say they have trained one to perform another task known to confound humans: figuring out how to assemble furniture from Ikea.
A team from Nanyang Technological University programmed a robot to create and execute a plan to piece together most of Ikea’s $25 solid-pine Stefan chair on its own, calling on a medley of human skills to do so. The researchers explained their work in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics."
Thursday, April 19, 2018
I'm sure TaskRabbit’s app is offline while it investigates a “cybersecurity incident” (TechCrunch) is just a coincidence...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:19 AM
