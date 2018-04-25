"Big business is quietly trouncing cities in the fight over the future of the internet. The results of an obscure, bureaucratic battle inside the U.S. communications regulator could decide not only which Americans get ultra-fast internet but how much it’ll cost and even what city streetlights will look like.American Cities Are Fighting Big Business Over Wireless Internet, and They’re Losing - Bloomberg
On Wednesday, a committee created by the Federal Communications Commission will meet to frame the future of 5G, a technology that will make downloads dramatically faster on phones and perhaps replace home broadband for some. The group, with representatives of the business world outnumbering government officials four-to-one, may push for a vote on guidelines that have been under debate for more than a year."
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
For another example of Trump administration modus operandi, see Mulvaney, Watchdog Bureau’s Leader, Advises Bankers on Ways to Curtail Agency (NYT)
