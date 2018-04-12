Likely a preview of the next chapter in this story; also see Facebook is now in the data-privacy spotlight. Could Google be next? (The Washington Post)
"Let’s be clear: Facebook is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what information tech companies have collected on me.I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes. - The New York Times
Knowing this, I also downloaded copies of my Google data with a tool called Google Takeout. The data sets were exponentially larger than my Facebook data. For my personal email account alone, Google’s archive of my data measured eight gigabytes, enough to hold about 2,000 hours of music. By comparison, my Facebook data was about 650 megabytes, the equivalent of about 160 hours of music.
Here was the biggest surprise in what Google collected on me: In a folder labeled Ads, Google kept a history of many news articles I had read, like a Newsweek story about Apple employees walking into glass walls and a New York Times story about the editor of our Modern Love column. I didn’t click on ads for either of these stories, but the search giant logged them because the sites had loaded ads served by Google."