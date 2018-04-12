"Remember back in the day when you’d open the Uber app and just see cars? Well, that’s all about to change. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in Washington, DC today to make a wide-ranging announcement on Uber’s plans to integrate a variety of new transportation options to its app, including bikes, car-sharing vehicles, and public transportation like buses and trains. Uber will also share more of its data on traffic patterns and curbside usage with cities in an effort to become “true partners to cities for the long term,” Khosrowshahi said.Coming soon to the Uber app: bikes, rental cars, and public transportation - The Verge
It’s a bold expansion into new modes of transportation for a company that is still trying to shake its reputation for rule-breaking and only a few weeks ago suffered one of its worst setbacks to date after an Uber self-driving car killed a pedestrian in Arizona. But since taking the helm last year, Khosrowshahi has been rushing to remake the company in his own image. Acquiring dockless bike-share company Jump earlier this week was his first major deal. And today’s announcement is the next step in his plan to transform Uber from a mere ride-sharing company into a global marketplace for transportation."
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Coming soon to the Uber app: bikes, rental cars, and public transportation - The Verge
On a related note, see 3 Million Uber Drivers Are About to Get a New Boss: Inside Uber’s latest attempt to rebuild its app for drivers, the biggest experiment in the gig economy. (The Atlantic)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:38 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)