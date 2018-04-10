"Amazon has in recent years begun collecting sales tax in all 45 states that require it, as well as the District, as the company opens dozens of distribution centers to keep up with demand for same- and next-day delivery. (Jeffrey P. Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, also owns The Washington Post.)Why Trump’s online store collects sales tax in three states — while Amazon does for 45 states - The Washington Post
Some states, including Indiana, Maine and Ohio, have passed legislation requiring online retailers to collect sales tax regardless of physical presence. The Trump Organization does not appear to be complying with those laws because it doesn’t collect tax for orders sent to those states. Five states — Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon — do not have a sales tax."
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
I'm guessing this may not make it to the top of Trump's priority queue for this week
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:19 AM
