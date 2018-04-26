Apple TV viewing hours surged 709 percent in March quarter (Apple Insider)

"It's not clear what was behind the surge of the Apple TV, but the Apple TV 4K launched in September. One of Apple's coups with the product was the ability to buy 4K versions of many movies at the same cost as 1080p. In some cases, previously purchased 1080p movies can be upgraded automatically.Apple TV viewing hours surged 709 percent in March quarter
The set-top box is also one of the few that can output HDR (high dynamic range) video using either Dolby Vision or HDR10 — many devices only support one of the two, if any. Amazon also resumed Apple TV sales in December, simultaneously bringing its Prime Video app to tvOS."
