"Still, Brad Parscale, who’s managing Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, hinted in a tweet late Thursday that the administration may act to raise Amazon’s postal costs, which are negotiated with the Postal Service. “Once the market figures out that a single @usps rule change will crush @amazon’s bottom line we will see,” Parscale wrote. “Doubt if the @washingtonpost will ever report the truth about @Amazon’s government subsidy.”Amazon Stock Falls After Another Round of Trump Rants - Bloomberg
Amazon.com and the Washington Post have been regular punching bags for Trump. In July, the president mused about whether the newspaper was “being used as a lobbyist weapon” to keep Congress from looking into Amazon’s business practices. He echoed that comment on Saturday, calling the Post “fake” and saying it “is used as a ‘lobbyist’ and should so REGISTER.”"
Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Apparently Facebook disinformation dissemination expert Brad Parscale is now a policy advisor
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:43 AM
