“I can’t say more emphatically he’s never suggested a story to anybody here, he’s never critiqued a story, he’s never suppressed a story,” the editor said.
“Frankly, in a newsroom of 800 journalists, if that had occurred, I guarantee you, you would have heard about it,” he added. “Newsrooms tend not to like those kinds of interventions, particularly a newsroom that’s as proud as The Washington Post."
Tuesday, April 03, 2018
To Trump, It’s the ‘Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney. - The New York Times
