"The figures listed on the tax forms, which OpenAI is required to release publicly because it is a nonprofit, provide new insight into what organizations around the world are paying for A.I. talent. But there is a caveat: The compensation at OpenAI may be underselling what these researchers can make, since as a nonprofit it can’t offer stock options.A.I. Researchers Are Making More Than $1 Million, Even at a Nonprofit - The New York Times
Salaries for top A.I. researchers have skyrocketed because there are not many people who understand the technology and thousands of companies want to work with it. Element AI, an independent lab in Canada, estimates that 22,000 people worldwide have the skills needed to do serious A.I. research — about double from a year ago."
Friday, April 20, 2018
A.I. Researchers Are Making More Than $1 Million, Even at a Nonprofit - The New York Times
AI talent supply and demand
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:29 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)