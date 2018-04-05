"This extraordinary transformation has included the provision of cloud services across Washington’s bureaucracy from the Department of Homeland Security to the Smithsonian Institution. It also has made the U.S. government a top Amazon customer.As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It - WSJ
The company doesn’t release specifics, but GBH Insights, a research firm, predicts that Amazon’s government business will grow to $2.8 billion in 2018 and $4.6 billion in 2019, up from less than $300 million in 2015. Other company analysts say those projections are optimistic, but not implausible.
An even bigger prize looms: Amazon is seeking a 10-year contract with the Department of Defense that could be worth $10 billion."
Thursday, April 05, 2018
As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It - WSJ
On a related note, Is the Post Office making or losing money delivering Amazon packages? (The Washington Post)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:55 AM
