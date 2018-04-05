Thursday, April 05, 2018

As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It - WSJ

On a related note, Is the Post Office making or losing money delivering Amazon packages? (The Washington Post)

"This extraordinary transformation has included the provision of cloud services across Washington’s bureaucracy from the Department of Homeland Security to the Smithsonian Institution. It also has made the U.S. government a top Amazon customer.

The company doesn’t release specifics, but GBH Insights, a research firm, predicts that Amazon’s government business will grow to $2.8 billion in 2018 and $4.6 billion in 2019, up from less than $300 million in 2015. Other company analysts say those projections are optimistic, but not implausible.

An even bigger prize looms: Amazon is seeking a 10-year contract with the Department of Defense that could be worth $10 billion."
