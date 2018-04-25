"The social-media giant has weathered one crisis after another in the 17 months since the 2016 presidential election, but its business—at least for now—is still thriving.Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis - WSJ
Facebook reported quarterly per share profit of $1.69, up from $1.04 a year earlier, while revenue rose nearly 50% to $11.97 billion. Net income rose 63% to nearly $5 billion, compared with $3.06 billion a year ago.
Those results topped analyst expectations."
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis - WSJ
Also see Facebook Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Ads; Shares Jump (Bloomberg)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 9:18 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)