"Domingos' book "The Master Algorithm," about the technology of artificial intelligence (AI), made him famous and is also considered a standard reference work. The best-selling book, published in 2015, describes how machines that can learn are changing our everyday lives -- from the social networks and science to business and politics and right up to the way modern wars are waged. The book drew praise from Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Google CEO Eric Schmidt.Pedro Domingos on the Arms Race in Artificial Intelligence - SPIEGEL ONLINE
Recently, a third prominent figure noted that he'd read the book: Chinese President Xi Jinping. When state television broadcast his new year's speech this year, viewers discovered that next to Marx's "Capital" and "Selected Works" by Mao Zedong, he also has a copy of "The Master Algorithm" on his bookshelf."
Monday, April 23, 2018
Pedro Domingos on the Arms Race in Artificial Intelligence - SPIEGEL ONLINE
Check the full article for a wide-ranging AI reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:09 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)