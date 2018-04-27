"Big technology stocks took a beating over the past several weeks on concerns that the industry’s growth surge was under threat.Tech Giants’ Reports Dispel Doubts About Growth - Bloomberg
But results this week from Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Intel Corp. — among the most valuable companies in the world — went a long way toward proving the naysayers wrong. Solid sales and profit growth and bullish forecasts reminded the market how reliant the global economy remains on the tech sector, for everything from retail and advertising sales to software and computing power accessed via the internet, and the companies’ stocks gained as fears that had built up for weeks began to dissipate."
Friday, April 27, 2018
Check the full article for an earnings recap
