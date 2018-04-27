"Azure, the company’s unit supplying cloud-based computer processing and storage, grew by 93 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago. Microsoft is now a strong No. 2, behind Amazon, in this market for the foundation layer of cloud technology. Microsoft finished 2017 with 13 percent of the cloud infrastructure services market, according to Synergy Research Group, a gain of three percentage points during the year.Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again - The New York Times
Amazon held 34 percent of that market, up half a percentage point. Corporate customers, analysts say, often want more than one cloud supplier as they move to cloud technology — a trend that helps Microsoft."
Friday, April 27, 2018
