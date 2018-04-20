"F.T.C. officials hailed the consent decree as a new and powerful model for regulating tech giants like Facebook and Google, which in recent years have built immensely lucrative advertising businesses rooted in the vast quantities of data they collect from people who use their free services.Audit Approved of Facebook Policies, Even After Cambridge Analytica Leak - The New York Times
But critics of the agreement said it reflected the essential weakness of relying on an outside firm to evaluate Facebook’s compliance with the order. The F.T.C. is a relatively small agency, where even major investigations are handled by teams of just a few people. Instead of retaining a large staff of technology and data experts to monitor businesses, the agency makes companies hire outside accounting and consulting firms. These are paid by companies like Facebook and periodically report back to the F.T.C.
According to the assessment documents, Facebook chooses which policies and procedures PwC reviews."
Perhaps time to audit the FTC...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:48 AM
