MZ DC testimony day 1 was at least a partial success...
"Zuckerberg made a ton of money during the hearingMore precisely, from ZUCKERBERG WINS ON WALL STREET: Facebook shares have best day in 2 years (CNBC):
Despite going to Washington to be held accountable for his self-admitted "mistake," shares of Facebook ended up higher Tuesday than at any point over the last two years. The result? Zuckerberg's net worth — which had taken a hit along with Facebook's stock in light of recent events — recovered by more than $3 billion over the afternoon, growing from roughly $63 billion to $67 billion, according to Bloomberg's billionaires index."
Facebook shares surged 4.5 percent on Tuesday as CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.‘Your user agreement sucks’: Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate grilling, in 10 key moments - The Washington Post
The stock was already up about 2.5 percent at 2:20 p.m. ET, around the time the hearing was set to begin.
Facebook shares hit a high of $195.32 per share in February, but have fallen almost 11 percent over the past month, amid reports that Facebook user data was misused.