"To build a product that connects people across continents and cultures, we need to make sure everyone can afford it. Advertising lets us keep Facebook free. But we aren’t blind to the challenges this model poses. It requires a steadfast commitment to privacy.Hard Questions: What Information Do Facebook Advertisers Know About Me? | Facebook Newsroom
So our promise is this: we do not tell advertisers who you are or sell your information to anyone. That has always been true. We think relevant advertising and privacy aren’t in conflict, and we’re committed to doing both well.
We know that many of you have questions about how we use your information in advertising – and what control you have over it. I’ll address some of the most frequent questions we get, but first I’ll lay out the basic mechanics of Facebook advertising."
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Hard Questions: What Information Do Facebook Advertisers Know About Me? | Facebook Newsroom
Check the full post for an overview from Rob Goldman, Facebook's Ads VP
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:57 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)