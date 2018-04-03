"Breaking out AI as its own unit suggests Google wants to infuse the technology into more practical parts of its business. (It still has two pure AI research organizations: the Google Brain team, and the London-based DeepMind, acquired in 2014.) This prioritizing of AI has become common in the tech world, and the move follows a similar reorganization at Microsoft announced last week, which also made machine learning more central.Google veteran Jeff Dean takes over as company’s AI chief - The Verge
Dean’s own experience in AI is extensive; he previously co-founded the Google Brain team, and will continue to lead it in his new role. Google Brain has spearhead the company’s use of deep learning, a type of AI that underwent a renaissance in the early 2010s and powers the field’s most useful applications, from self-driving cars to medical analysis. Dean is also involved with development of TensorFlow, Google’s machine learning framework, which is distributed for free to developers, and which has proved to be a big part of the company’s AI offering."
The new tech company org chart template: AI + other stuff
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:10 AM
