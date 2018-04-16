"The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced Thursday that it has awarded a $5.1 million contract to the Fairfax, Va.-based cybersecurity company Kryptowire to develop what DARPA calls the “Warfighter Analytics using Smartphones for Health” program, or WASH for short. The app would be used to spot diseases based on data that it collects from a person’s smartphone.Pentagon wants to spot illnesses by monitoring soldiers’ smartphones - The Washington Post
Tom Karygiannis, Kryptowire’s vice president of product, said he hopes the technology can one day broaden access to health care by spotting health problems before a person visits a doctor or nurse. “Ultimately, this could mean better treatment, cost savings and making treatment available to more people,” he said."
Monday, April 16, 2018
Pentagon wants to spot illnesses by monitoring soldiers’ smartphones - The Washington Post
Perhaps it would have been better to not announce this the day after Mark Zuckerberg finished his data privacy-focused Congressional testimony...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:58 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)