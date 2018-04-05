"The company also said it would limit the types of data that can be harvested by software used by outside businesses. The changes mean that users will have to give permission before an app can collect information beyond their names and addresses.Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Harvested Data of Up to 87 Million Users - The New York Times
The company also said it would no longer allow outsiders to use apps to gather information about the religious or political views of its users. And it will stop using third-party data from companies such as Experian and Acxiom to help supplement its own data for ad targeting.
“It’s clear now that we didn’t focus enough on preventing abuse,” Mr. Zuckerberg said. “We didn’t take a broad enough view of what our responsibility is. That was a huge mistake, and it was my mistake.”"
Thursday, April 05, 2018
Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Harvested Data of Up to 87 Million Users - The New York Times
More bad news for Brad Parscale et al.
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:19 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)