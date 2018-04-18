"A new, simplified subscription service covering multiple publications could spur Apple News usage and generate new revenue in a similar manner to the $9.99 per month Apple Music offering. That streaming service was also built through an acquisition: Apple bought Beats Music and the Beats audio device business in 2014 for $3 billion. At the time, Beats Music had fewer than a million subscribers, and Apple has turned that into more than 40 million paying users.Apple Is Planning to Launch a News Subscription Service - Bloomberg
Apple needs successes like that to meet a bold target for its services division. Sales from that segment grew 23 percent to $30 billion in the company’s 2017 fiscal year. Executives have said they’re targeting services revenue of roughly $50 billion by 2021. During a recent earnings conference call, Apple told analysts it had a total of 240 million paid subscriptions, with 58 percent year-over-year growth."
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Apple Is Planning to Launch a News Subscription Service - Bloomberg
Tbd how many of the > 200 magazines currently available via Texture will continue with Apple News++
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:43 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)