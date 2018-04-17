Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Elon Musk is giving more than $100 million to fund his tunnel startup, The Boring Company - Recode

Also flamethrowers (alas, sold out)

"Elon Musk has a few irons in the transportation fire — Tesla, SpaceX and now The Boring Company, which has raised $113 million in new funding, according to a new SEC filing.

The company says Musk himself provided over 90 percent of those funds — more than $100 million — while the rest of the funding came from early employees. There were no outside investors.

The filing did not name Musk; instead, it just named Jared Birchall as a director and executive. Birchall has alternatingly been listed as CFO, president and CEO of Neuralink, a startup Musk co-founded."
