Perhaps coming soon to a digital library collection near you
"OverDrive’s magazine service features no circulation cap, simultaneous use for titles, and premium content, all conveniently integrated into the same platform users come to for their eBook and audiobooks. OverDrive Magazines include a collection of 50 popular Simultaneous Use titles, including: OK! magazine, HGTV Magazine, O, The Oprah Magazine, ESPN, The Atlantic, New York Magazine, Newsweek, Reader’s Digest and many other popular publications. This content is available worldwide (where sales rights exist) and we’ll continue to add new publications in the coming months.OverDrive Magazines are coming this summer to your digital collection - OverDrive Blogs
These magazines come with no hidden costs, no budget to monitor, and instant integration to your eBook and audiobook collection that only OverDrive can provide. These always available titles are a perfect way to improve the value to your readers as well as significantly increase your circulation. A user may only borrow one eBook a week but they can enjoy several magazines in a single sitting, each one counting as a checkout for your library."