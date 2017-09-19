"Big readers on a small budget have always had a hard time. Library waiting lists can get pretty long, and sometimes titles aren't even available locally. But today Google added a new feature to its search that helps library patrons everywhere. Now the next time you search for a book title, you can see if the e-book is available to borrow from your library.Your local library's eBooks now appear in Google search
This new feature works on both mobile and desktop and manifests simply. If you search for the title of a book, you'll see one of two things. On desktop search, there's an additional heading in the detailed results/information card on the right. But on mobile, it's buried in the Get Book tab, just under the Buy ebook card."
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Your local library's eBooks now appear in Google search (Android Police)
I'm guessing there's some schema.org somewhere in this picture
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 9:17 AM
