Bitcoin is a fraud that will blow up, says JP Morgan boss | Technology | The Guardian

Consider the source, but still a timely bitcoin reality check; in other bitcoin news, see In China’s Hinterlands, Workers Mine Bitcoin for a Digital Fortune (NYT)
"Bitcoin is a fraud that will ultimately blow up, according to the JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon, who said the digital currency was only fit for use by drug dealers, murderers and people living in places such as North Korea.
Speaking at a banking conference in New York, Dimon said he would fire “in a second” anyone at the investment bank found to be trading in bitcoin. “For two reasons: it’s against our rules, and they’re stupid. And both are dangerous.”"