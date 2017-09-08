"More than $2 billion has been raised this year through initial coin offerings -- a crowdfunding method that allows startups to make big bucks fast by selling digital tokens -- even with regulators from the U.S. to China trying to slow or halt the practice amid allegations of fraud and unbridled speculation.Tulip Fever: There's a Digital Token for That, And So Much More - Bloomberg
One project, Synthorn, is raising money through an ICO to "help measure demand for synthetic rhino horn aphrodisiac pills." Socialite and businesswoman Hilton is backing Lydian tokens, a cryptocurrency issued by advertising company Gravity4 Inc., whose founder, Gurbaksh Chahal, was sentenced to a year in jail after beating his girlfriend. Even Burger King is reportedly trying its hand at creating its own cryptocurrency, which is called exactly what you would expect -- Whoppercoin."
Friday, September 08, 2017
What could possibly go wrong?...
