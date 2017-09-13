"The facial recognition system, dubbed the TrueDepth camera system, includes a front-facing camera, a proximity sensor, an infrared camera and a dot projector that beams more than 30,000 invisible infrared dots onto a user’s face to take measurements. The device then combines all the available data to create what Philip W. Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, called “a mathematical model of your face.”How Apple is bringing us into the age of facial recognition whether we’re ready or not - The Washington Post
“The chance that a random person in the population could look at your iPhone X and unlock it with their face is about one in a million,” Schiller said, presenting the new device at Apple’s glitzy new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif."
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Actual results may vary for people with evil twins
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:33 AM
