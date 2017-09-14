Thursday, September 14, 2017

Bitcoin exchange BTCChina says to stop trading, sparking further slide (Reuters)

Final sentence: "Bitcoin is on track for its worst month since January 2015."

"Chinese bitcoin exchange BTCChina said on Thursday that it would stop all trading from Sept. 30, setting off a further slide in the value of the cryptocurrency that left it over 30 percent away from the record highs it hit earlier in the month.

China has boomed as a cryptocurrency trading location in recent years, as investors and speculators flocked to domestic exchanges that formerly allowed users to conduct trades for free, boosting demand.

But that has prompted regulators in the country to crack down on the cryptocurrency sector, in a bid to stamp out potential financial risks as consumers pile into a highly risky and speculative market that has seen unprecedented growth this year."
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina says to stop trading, sparking further slide
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 