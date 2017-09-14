Bitcoin exchange BTCChina says to stop trading, sparking further slide (Reuters)

"Chinese bitcoin exchange BTCChina said on Thursday that it would stop all trading from Sept. 30, setting off a further slide in the value of the cryptocurrency that left it over 30 percent away from the record highs it hit earlier in the month.Bitcoin exchange BTCChina says to stop trading, sparking further slide
China has boomed as a cryptocurrency trading location in recent years, as investors and speculators flocked to domestic exchanges that formerly allowed users to conduct trades for free, boosting demand.
But that has prompted regulators in the country to crack down on the cryptocurrency sector, in a bid to stamp out potential financial risks as consumers pile into a highly risky and speculative market that has seen unprecedented growth this year."
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Final sentence: "Bitcoin is on track for its worst month since January 2015."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 4:12 PM
