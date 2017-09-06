"There is as much to love about the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as there is to hate.Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8: The Best Screen, for a Hefty Price - The New York Times
Let’s get the bad stuff out of the way. For unlocking the phone, the eye scanner barely works and the fingerprint sensor is in a lousy place. Samsung’s Bixby, which is included, is the most incompetent virtual assistant on the market. And — need I remind you — this phone line has a reputation for gadgets that spontaneously combust.
If you are the forgiving type, you may love the Note 8 despite its flaws. It has the best smartphone display — as bright and vivid as a screen on a high-end television set — that I have ever tested. The camera is fast and takes professional-quality photos. Jotting down notes with the stylus feels almost as good as writing on a paper notepad. And most importantly, Samsung did extra safety checks to make sure this one doesn’t explode."
Probably not the review Samsung was hoping for
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:07 AM
