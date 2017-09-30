"Let’s say Musk nails down all the rocket tech and ensures the things can take off and land safely 100 percent of the time, or acceptably close to it. Let’s say he figures out how to keep them full of fuel, and puts enough people in electric cars that he’s not destroying the atmosphere.Elon Musk's Rocket Travel Plan Could Work, Probably Won't | WIRED
Then he gets to tackle the real problems. Like how to get passengers through the crushing g-forces that come with takeoff and landing. The weightless period in the middle may be cool, but it’s not exactly a work environment business travelers will enjoy. Running anything more than the occasional flight would require an unprecedented integration with the national airspace system, to keep the rockets from taking out planes the way planes take out birds. “From a regulatory point of view it’s very difficult,” Olds says."
Saturday, September 30, 2017
Elon Musk's Rocket Travel Plan Could Work, Probably Won't | WIRED
Maybe pass on the beta of this service
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 2:37 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)