"More than 30 lawsuits have been filed in the United States against Equifax Inc (EFX.N) after the credit reporting company said thieves may have stolen personal information for 143 million Americans in one of the largest hackings ever.Lawsuits against Equifax pile up after massive data breach
At least 25 lawsuits had been filed in federal courts by Sunday, including at least one accusing the company of securities fraud, court records show.
Several more lawsuits were filed against Equifax on Monday. Many of those raising similar claims will likely be combined into a single, nationwide case."
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up after massive data breach (Reuters)
Also see The Equifax Breach: What You Should Know (Krebs on Security)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:02 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)