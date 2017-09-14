"Russia’s effort to influence U.S. voters through Facebook and other social media is a “red-hot” focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election and possible links to President Donald Trump’s associates, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.Mueller Probe Has ‘Red-Hot’ Focus on Social Media, Officials Say - Bloomberg
Mueller’s team of prosecutors and FBI agents is zeroing in on how Russia spread fake and damaging information through social media and is seeking additional evidence from companies like Facebook and Twitter about what happened on their networks, said one of the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing the ongoing investigation.
The ability of foreign nations to use social media to manipulate and influence elections and policy is increasingly seen as the soft underbelly of international espionage, another official said, because it doesn’t involve the theft of state secrets and the U.S. doesn’t have a ready defense to prevent such attacks."
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Mueller Probe Has ‘Red-Hot’ Focus on Social Media, Officials Say - Bloomberg
Probably some difficult days ahead for the Facebook and Twitter PR departments
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:39 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)