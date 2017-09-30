"Google has become the latest Silicon Valley giant to become entangled in a widening investigation into how online social networks and technology products may have played a role in Russian interference in the 2016 election.Google Prepares to Brief Congress on Its Role in Election - The New York Times
On Friday evening, Google said it would cooperate with congressional inquiries into the election, days after Facebook and Twitter provided evidence to investigators of accounts on their networks that were linked to Russian groups. Google was called to testify at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Nov. 1."
Saturday, September 30, 2017
Tbd if/when it'll be Bing's turn...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 2:32 PM
