Bill Gates switches to Android phone - BBC News

"Recently, I actually did switch to an Android phone," he said, speaking on Fox News on Sunday.
Microsoft's own Windows-powered phones have failed to make a significant impact on the smartphone market, which is dominated by devices running Google's Android operating system.
However, Mr Gates said he had installed lots of Microsoft apps on his phone."
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Probably just until the long-rumored "Surface phone" is released...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 9:20 AM
