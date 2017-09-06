"For decades, spying on another team has been as much a part of baseball’s gamesmanship as brushback pitches and hard slides. The Boston Red Sox have apparently added a modern — and illicit — twist: They used an Apple Watch to gain an advantage against the Yankees and other teams.Red Sox Used Apple Watches to Help Steal Signs Against Yankees - The New York Times
Investigators for Major League Baseball have determined that the Red Sox, who are in first place in the American League East and very likely headed to the playoffs, executed a scheme to illicitly steal hand signals from opponents’ catchers in games against the second-place Yankees and other teams, according to several people briefed on the matter."
Wednesday, September 06, 2017
The Boston Globe notes "Cheating in baseball? There’s apparently an app for that."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:40 AM
