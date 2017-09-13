"Apple today announced iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, in a gorgeous all-glass design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging and an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization. iPhone X delivers an innovative and secure new way for customers to unlock, authenticate and pay using Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera. iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, October 27 in more than 55 countries and territories, and in stores beginning Friday, November 3."The future is here: iPhone X - Apple
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
While we're waiting for detailed hands-on reviews, check the full page for an overview of iPhone X features and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: A new generation of iPhone for Apple's overview of iPhone 8
