Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Twitter says Donald Trump’s tweets are newsworthy, which might explain why he hasn’t been suspended - Recode

tl;dr revenue > rules

"In a somewhat confusing post on Monday, the company shed some light on why the tweet was allowed to stay up.

Twitter’s explanation: Because it was newsworthy.

“We hold all accounts to the same Rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules,” the company wrote in a post. “Among the considerations is ‘newsworthiness’ and whether a Tweet is of public interest. This has long been internal policy and we’ll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it. We need to do better on this, and will.”"
