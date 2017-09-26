"In a somewhat confusing post on Monday, the company shed some light on why the tweet was allowed to stay up.Twitter says Donald Trump’s tweets are newsworthy, which might explain why he hasn’t been suspended - Recode
Twitter’s explanation: Because it was newsworthy.
“We hold all accounts to the same Rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules,” the company wrote in a post. “Among the considerations is ‘newsworthiness’ and whether a Tweet is of public interest. This has long been internal policy and we’ll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it. We need to do better on this, and will.”"
tl;dr revenue > rules
