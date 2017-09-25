"This account — based on interviews with more than a dozen people involved in the government’s investigation and Facebook’s response — provides the first detailed backstory of a 16-month journey in which the company came to terms with an unanticipated foreign attack on the U.S. political system and its search for tools to limit the damage.Obama tried to give Zuckerberg a wake-up call over fake news on Facebook - The Washington Post
Among the revelations is how Facebook detected elements of the Russian information operation in June 2016 and then notified the FBI. Yet in the months that followed, the government and the private sector struggled to work together to diagnose and fix the problem.
The growing political drama over these issues has come at a time of broader reckoning for Facebook, as Zuckerberg has wrestled with whether to take a more active role in combatting an emerging dark side on the social network — including fake news and suicides on live video, and allegations that the company was censoring political speech."
Monday, September 25, 2017
Obama tried to give Zuckerberg a wake-up call over fake news on Facebook - The Washington Post
More details on the "it's complicated" relationship between Facebook and reality
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:52 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)