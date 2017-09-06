IBM pitched Watson as a revolution in cancer care. It's nowhere close (Stat)

"Breathlessly promoting its signature brand — Watson — IBM sought to capture the world’s imagination, and it quickly zeroed in on a high-profile target: cancer.IBM pitched Watson as a revolution in cancer care. It's nowhere close
But three years after IBM began selling Watson to recommend the best cancer treatments to doctors around the world, a STAT investigation has found that the supercomputer isn’t living up to the lofty expectations IBM created for it. It is still struggling with the basic step of learning about different forms of cancer. Only a few dozen hospitals have adopted the system, which is a long way from IBM’s goal of establishing dominance in a multibillion-dollar market. And at foreign hospitals, physicians complained its advice is biased toward American patients and methods of care."
IBM pitched Watson as a revolution in cancer care. It's nowhere close
From an extensive IBM Watson reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:23 AM
