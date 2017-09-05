"The New York Daily News is one of the biggest newspapers in the country. It’s an influential voice in the biggest city in the country. Earlier this year, it won a Pulitzer.New York Daily News sells to Tronc for zero dollars - Recode
And it is officially worth ... nothing.
That’s according to the deal that Tronc, which already owns the Los Angles Times and the Chicago Tribune, has struck with News owner Mort Zuckerman, who will take zero dollars in payment when he hands off his paper tomorrow."
Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Newspaper economics
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:30 AM
