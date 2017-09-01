"Member activity in the affected areas is five times greater than normal, Nextdoor told BuzzFeed News, and its membership in those areas is up 650%. Close to 100 local agencies are using Nextdoor to connect with residents in the affected areas, the company said.After Harvey, Small Social Networks Prove Their Might
Though Facebook is a major social platform of more than 2 billion members, its groups form individual mini social networks of their own, operating outside the usual broadcast-style method of sharing content on the platform. And these groups have been active too, used to coordinate everything from animal rescue to boat dispatch."
Friday, September 01, 2017
After Harvey, Small Social Networks Prove Their Might (BuzzFeed)
A compelling collaboration case study
